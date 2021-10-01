On Homecoming night, the Aitkin Gobblers football made sure the home crowd did not leave disappointed, routing Duluth Denfeld 46-0.
Aitkin moves to 5-0 on the season. For a full report on the game, check out next week's Aitkin Independent Age.
In other football action Friday night, Hill City/Northland downed McGregor, 57-6. In other sports from the week, both McGregor and Aitkin girls volleyball dropped contests - McGregor to Silver Bay and Aitkin to Detroit Lakes.
Earlier in the week, Foley beat Aitkin tennis 7-0, and McGregor volleyball fell to Carlton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.