Aitkin High School finished fourth Saturday at the Minnesota State High School League One-Act Play Section competition, finishing their season. The Gobblers, who performed Lindsay Price’s “Darklight,” would have needed to win the section to advance to state. Rock Ridge Schools earned the top spot in the section to advance.
“The AHS One Act cast and crew had a great season and were very happy to be able to move onto sections, along with performing for friends and family twice,” said director Kelly Blake.
The drama department will now move onto the school musical.
