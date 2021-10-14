The Aitkin County Sheriff's Office issued a release Wednesday looking for a 17-year-old Aitkin girl who is being listed as a runaway.
The department is looking for Vanessa La'Rein Smith, 17, who left her mother's home the evening of Oct. 3. She may be in the Onamia, Minneapolis or Duluth areas. Smith is about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. She is Native American.
If anyone has information, call the sheriff's office at 218-927-7400 or 911.
