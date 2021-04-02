Albert W. Tibbetts, 83, Aitkin died Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Riverwood Health Care Center in Aitkin.
He was born Aug. 12, 1937 in Deerwood to George and Josephine (Seavey) Tibbetts. He graduated from Aitkin High School in 1955. He served in the National Guard from 1953 to 1955. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. serving from 1955 until being honorably discharged in 1958. Albert was united in marriage to Elizabeth “Betty” Utecht on May 26, 1962 in St. Nicholas.
While living in Minneapolis and Blaine, he worked for Walter Hammond Co., Stanley Tull Co. and Coast-to-Coast. Upon returning to Aitkin in 1970, he worked for Burlington Northern Railroad until his retirement in 1994. He was a member of Saint James Catholic Church, Rolling Hills-Cuyuna Country Club, American Legion Lee Post #86, and VFW Roberts-Glad Post #1727.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Josephine Tibbetts; brothers: George Jr., David and Larry and his sister, Jeannette.
Albert is survived by his wife, Betty, Aitkin; son and daughter-in-law, Pat and Michele Tibbetts, Eden Prairie; daughters and son-in-law, Dee and Glenn Monson, Aitkin and Gloria Tackett, Sherwood, Arkansas; grandchildren: Alex (Jaclyn) and Danny (Christina) Tibbetts, Erick Cox, Preston and Taylor Tackett; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Joann Taylor, Hawaii and Judy Lamser, Avon; and many other special relatives and friends.
Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m., Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Saint James Catholic Church, Aitkin. Father David Forsman will officiate. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at Camp Ripley, Little Falls. Military honors will be accorded by Aitkin VFW Post #1727 and American Legion Lee Post #86. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Aitkin. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.
Memorials are preferred to: Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (Man of the Year Fundraiser) https://pages.lls.org/mwoy/wi/madison21/atibbetts.
