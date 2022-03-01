Baby formula recall

To identify if you have a package affected by the recall, check the number on the bottom of the container. If it starts with digits 22 through 37 and contains K8, SH or Z2, and has an expiration of April 1, 2022, or later, it falls within the recall standards.
Abbott Nutrition announced a voluntary recall of its baby formula products after four infants reportedly got sick.
The powder formulas were distributed across the country and possibly exported to other countries, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
The powder formulas impacted by the recall include Similac, Alimentum and EleCare. To identify if you have a package affected by the recall, check the number on the bottom of the container. If it starts with digits 22 through 37 and contains K8, SH or Z2, and has an expiration of April 1, 2022, or later, it falls within the recall standards.
All of the recalled formula was produced at the company’s Sturgis, Michigan, facility, the company said.
If you have already purchased formula with your WIC (Women, Infants, Children) card that is affected by this recall, return the formula to the store where you bought it, many stores are offering a substitution.
State WIC has contacted stores and vendors to prepare them for the infant formula returns. If you need to purchase formula with your WIC card, view the temporary formula options on the Similac Formula Recall Minnesota WIC Approved Substitutions List.
If you have other concerns, contact your WIC local agency.
Aitkin County Aitkin WIC 218-927-7201; Crow Wing County WIC 218-824-1200.
