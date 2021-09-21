The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, will temporarily close the south boat landing at Big Sandy Lake, near McGregor to reconstruct the ramp. The ramp will be closed for about two weeks.
Alternate ramps for the public include the Sandy River boat launch and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ boat ramps around Big Sandy Lake.
Over time, activities such as driving boats onto trailers at boat landings damages boat ramps and propeller wash erodes the sediment at the end of the ramp surface and creates a large hole.
The Corps of Engineers is one of the nation’s leading federal providers of outdoor recreation. The St. Paul District operates 49 recreation areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.