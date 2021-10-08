The Aitkin Gobblers' football team ran just 12 plays in the first half Friday night, falling 28-6 to Hermantown.
It was a rough night overall for area teams, as McGregor lost to South Ridge 48-24.
For more on the games, see next week's edition of the Aitkin Independent Age.
