Mora announced Tuesday that it would be unable to host Aitkin football Friday, so the Gobblers will play at home against Hermantown instead.
Game time will be 6 p.m. This means Aitkin's final two games will be at home, as the Gobblers host Esko next week as well.
See the Aitkin Independent Age for results and more information next week.
