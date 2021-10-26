Make holiday cards and “Brighten a Day” for seniors at the McGregor Public Library. This all-ages event will be held in the library’s meeting room. Drop by any time the library is open to make your holiday card creations. Materials provided. No registration necessary.
The library will be sending the cards to the Brighten a Day organization, which will distribute the cards to seniors in retirement homes and hospitals.
Can’t make it? You can also make cards at home and drop them off at the McGregor Library by Friday, Nov. 5.
For card making guidelines click here.
This program is sponsored by the Friends of the McGregor Public Library.
The McGregor Public Library, a branch of East Central Regional Library, is located at 111 E. Center Ave., McGregor, and can be reached at 218-768-3305.
For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
