The Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce is pairing with Riverwood Healthcare Center to provide the virtual “Cabin Fever Cross Country 5K” over the next two weeks.
The event is cross country skiing, with the recommended trails of Long Lake Conservation Center or No Achen/Tank Trail. A DNR ski pass is required to ski the trails.
The event will run until March 14. Ski rentals will be available at LLCC Saturday, March 13, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Cost to participate is $25, and includes a t-shirt and a chance to win one of two $100 Visa gift cards. Winners will be drawn at random and announced March 17.
To register, go to https://aitkin.com/cabinfever5k.
