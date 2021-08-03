With the COVID-19 prevalence declining in the most recent months, Cuyuna Regional Medical Center has made the decision to return to pre-pandemic patient visitation following guidance from Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as Minnesota Department of Health.
Some restrictions remain in place for laboring obstetrics patients and emergency department patients. No visitors are allowed for COVID-19 patients unless there are special circumstances.
Restrictions remain in place for CRMC’s long-term-care facilities. Contact the Care Center or Heartwood for the most recent guidance.
Masks are still required among everyone within CRMC’s facilities and all visitors and patients will continue to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. Visitors who fail the screening may not enter the facilities.
