The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for initial COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters is now being offered by appointment at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Crosby Clinic Monday-Friday afternoons.
Those who received the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine are eligible for any COVID-19 booster six months after their second shot if they are 65 years and older, 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions, or 18 years and older who live in long-term care settings.
Those who received Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine are eligible for any COVID-19 booster at least two months after their shot if they are 18 years or older.
CRMC is only offering the Pfizer vaccine. Bring your vaccination card to the booster shot vaccination appointment. Appointments may be scheduled by calling 218-545-4560.
