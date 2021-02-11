Cuyuna Regional Medical Center patients seeking the latest information on COVID-19 vaccinations may call 218-545-4560.
CRMC currently has no available COVID-19 vaccine and is not able to make appointments for vaccinations. If more vaccine becomes available, CRMC will contact its patients age 65 and older via email for an appointment. Patients who do not have an e-mail address on file should send a message with the address to: cmarketing@cuyunamed.org. CRMC is not able to keep a waiting list.
As new information is available, the message will be updated at 218-545-4560. CRMC will also continue to post information on cuyunamed.org and its social media sites. Patients may also check local news media to stay current on the most up-to-date information.
CRMC is following CDC and Minnesota Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 vaccine distribution. To date, vaccinations have been given to CRMC’s employees, physicians, care center and Heartwood residents, area first responders, teachers and school staff and patients age 65 and older.
If CRMC receives additional COVID-19 vaccine, the organization will set up drive-up clinics in Crosby.
The COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses 21 or 28 days apart depending upon the formulation. The vaccine has been found to have a 95% effectiveness rate and is proven to be safe. Minimal side effects have included headaches, fatigue and injection site pain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.