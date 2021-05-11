Cuyuna Regional Medical Center’s Environmental Services Manager SJ Wieczoreak, Aitkin, was promoted to Environmental Services Director effective May 3.
In her new position, she will be responsible for maintaining housekeeping services. Wieczoreak’s duties include ensuring a safe, sanitary and clean environment for all patients, visitors and employees. She supervises all staff, maintains compliance, and upholds requirements and regulations.
Wieczoreak had been EVS manager since January. She previously worked for CRMC as a dietary aide and cook at Heartwood Senior Living Community for three years before being promoted to assistant director of culinary services. Her most recent employment was with the Developmental Achievement Center of Aitkin County as their community relations manager.
Originally from Kilkenny, she is a graduate of James Madison High School in Norcross, Georgia, and studied communications and nursing at Central Lakes College in Brainerd. She and her husband, Joe, have five beloved four-legged kids, Jasmine, Aspen, Abby, Ally and Jaxs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.