The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications to fill three open board of director positions for the 2022-24 term.
The board is responsible for ensuring management of the organization.
The three new members will replace Dan Brown, Peggy Stebbins and Matt Larson, whose terms are expiring. Prospective board members must be active Cuyuna Lakes Chamber members in good standing.
Those who are interested in becoming a board member may request an application by contacting Executive Director Brielle Bredsten at 218-546-8131 or sending a message to brielle@cuyunalakes.com.
The deadline to apply is Sept. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.