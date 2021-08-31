A total of 570 racers participated in the sixth annual Cuyuna Crusher Aug. 22 at the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area trails.
The event was organized by the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Minnesota Mountain Bike Race Series.
“We are very excited to continue our partnership with the Series race again this year as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the CCSRA,” said Cuyuna Lakes Chamber Executive Director Brielle Bredsten. “We received positive feedback about how great our trails are and were told this event is the best community-supported race of the Minnesota Mountain Bike Series. The 2021 Cuyuna Crusher was the most well-attended series race ever. This is another testament to our wonderful community.”
Bredsten added that those attending the race were anticipating and planning their next trips back to the Cuyuna Lakes area. Most racers and their friends and families stayed in the area the entire weekend.
For more information about Cuyuna Lakes events, visit cuyunalakes.com. For race results, visit www.mnmtbseries.com/2021-results.
