If you have heard rumors that the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce has moved from its location at 117 W Main St.,Crosby – those rumors are true.

The chamber has moved to Deerwood Bank in Deerwood for the time being.

The chamber is looking for a new home in the heart of the Cuyuna Lakes area to plant some roots.

Visit the chamber at 21236 Archibald Rd., Deerwood, MN 56444 – please use the northern side entrance.

