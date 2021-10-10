The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has received a new request from North Star Manganese, Inc. (North Star) for state mineral leases on 800 acres northwest of Emily in Crow Wing County. North Star is seeking to explore for manganese.
Written input about the lease request will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. Oct. 30, 2021.
Mail can be sent to: Minnesota DNR, Division of Lands and Minerals, Attention: Negotiated Metallic Mineral Leases, 500 Lafayette Rd., St. Paul, MN 55155-4045.
Send email comments to MMLeaseSale.dnr@state.mn.us.
