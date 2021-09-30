The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the Metropolitan Council and the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission are seeking applicants to serve on the Parks and Trails Legacy Advisory Committee.
Those interested in serving on the Advisory Committee may complete the application form online or print it and return it to Lars Erdahl, Minnesota DNR, Box 39, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155. Questions may be directed to Lars at lars.erdahl@state.mn.us.
