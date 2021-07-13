The Minnesota DNR has received new requests for negotiated nonferrous metallic minerals leases from Kennecott Exploration Company.
The company has been actively exploring for nonferrous minerals for a number of years, and Kennecott already holds a number of state metallic mineral leases in Aitkin and Carlton counties. It has requested to add one 40-acre parcel to an existing lease in Aitkin County.
The DNR has posted information on its website about these new negotiated lease requests, www.dnr.state.mn.us.
Minnesota Statutes, section 93.15, authorizes the DNR to determine which state-owned lands and minerals are available for lease. A state nonferrous metallic mineral lease gives exploration companies like Kennecott authority to explore for deposits of minerals like copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, gold, silver and cobalt.
For each lease request, the DNR carefully considers the presence of surrounding trout streams, wild rice waters, state trails and recreation sites, endangered species, native plant communities and other resources. Areas like the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness and the Mississippi River Headwaters corridor are not available for lease.
The DNR is seeking public input before it determines whether to negotiate with Kennecott. Written input about the company’s lease request will be accepted now through 4:30 p.m., Aug. 1.
Written mail can be sent to: Minnesota DNR, Division of Lands and Minerals, Attention: Negotiated Metallic Mineral Leases, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155-4045. Email comments can be sent to MMLeaseSale.dnr@state.mn.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.