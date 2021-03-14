Doris Lorraine Berg, 92 years of age, passed on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at home in Palisade with family by her side.
Doris was born Oct. 20, 1928 in Cohasset, Minnesota to Albert and Agnes Curtiss. She was the oldest of three children and went to school in a one room school house in Cohasset until the eighth grade. She left school to work and help on the family farm.
Doris was married to Charles Burlison and had three children. She was later married to Nels Berg and had eight children. They moved to Hill City, where Doris raised her children until she moved to Palisade in 2007.
Doris’ biggest love was her children and family. She loved nothing more than to whip up a big meal whenever any of us came home. Mom loved the 4th of July celebration in Hill City. As a proud Legion Auxiliary member she saw it as an opportunity to celebrate our country, community and family. Every year she made a large summer picnic/BBQ-style meal for family, extended family as well as any of her kids friends who needed a place at the table. Doris also loved gardening, cross stitch and sewing, especially making quilts. She was a very giving person and gave away every quilt she made to anyone wanting or needing one. If no quilts were available, then it’s a jar of jelly, pickles or something she made from her little hands. The giving of these little gifts gave her great joy.
Doris was preceded in death by both her parents Albert and Agnes Curtiss; her siblings, Albert Jr., Donna Hakala and a daughter, Roberta (Birdie) Garrick.
She is survived by 10 children: Lawrence (Ursula) Burlison, Holly Springs, North Carolina; Lorraine (Robert Cockman) Shaw, Cohasset; Leland (Marilyn) Burlison, Oshkosh, Wisconsin; son in-law, Dan Garrick, Safety Harbor, Florida; Norma (Joe Tix) McNeil, Hill City; Curt (Lydia) Berg, Palisade; Marvin (Debbie) Berg, Lakeville; Gordon Berg, Hill City; Glen Berg, Bloomington; Leonard (Angie) Berg, North Branch and Ellie (Eric) Hill, Grand Rapids, Minnesota; and many, many, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Rowe Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior. Interment will follow the service at MacVille Cemetery. A luncheon will be provided by Hill City Legion Auxiliary at the Legion Hall/City of Hill City Community Center following the burial.
A special thank you to Dr. Prethish, Dr. Burgos, and all the wonderful Nurses and staff at Riverwood Healthcare Center.
Memorials can be sent in memory of Doris Berg to the Hill City Food Shelf at P.O. Box 437, Hill City, MN 55748 or Riverwood Healthcare Center, Greatest Need Fund, 200 Bunker Hill, Aitkin, MN 56431.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.