Dorla Valeria Amrhein, 90, Aitkin, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at her home at Farm Island.
She was born Jan. 24, 1931 in Hamburg, Minnesota to Arnold and Hilma (Wolter) Mueller. Dorla was united in marriage to Terry Amrhein on May 8, 1982 in Las Vegas. Dorla worked as an administrative assistant for S.M. Osgood Company of Eden Prairie. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, growing her flowers and watching the birds and wildlife at the lake. Dorla especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Dorla was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Joyce Willems; brother and sister-in-law, Donald (Arlene) Mueller and sister and brother-in-law, Elaine (Elmer) Kroells.
Dorla is survived by her loving husband, Terry Amrhein, Aitkin; son, Eugene (Lois) Panning, Hamburg; daughter, Donna (Larry) Grabianowski, Centennial, Colorado; son-in-law, Tom Willems, Cologne; grandchildren: Kelly Subiono, Matthew Grabianowski, Marcee Panning, Cassie Panning, Julie (Joel) Jones and Stacy (Travis) Lawrence; great-grandchildren: Ashley and Allison Campbell, Megan (Tanner) Gossack, Melody Subiono, Ross and Jaylyn Ziegler, Hunter and Gavin Jones, Owen, Avery and Lila Lawrence; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Services will be Monday, April 5 at 12 p.m. in Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home, Aitkin with Pastor Susan Cline officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Bennettville Cemetery, Hazelton Township, Aitkin County. Memorials may be made in memory of Dorla to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation at www.komen.org. To leave an online condolence, go to: www.srtfuneral.com. Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Aitkin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.