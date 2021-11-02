Too often, unused prescription painkillers and other drugs find their way into the wrong hands. That’s dangerous and often tragic.
For anyone who has unused prescription drugs, there’s an opportunity for safe and anonymous disposal.
In coordination with the Drug Enforcement Association National Prescription Drug Take Back event, the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office and the Aitkin Police Department will be collecting unused, unneeded or expired prescription drugs on Thurs., Nov. 4 at four locations.
The schedule:
• 10-11 a.m., Aitkin High School
• Noon-1 p.m., Hill City High School
• 2-3 p.m., McGregor High School
• 3:30-4:30 p.m., East Lake School.
Drive up and drop off unused drugs. Look for the Aitkin County Sheriff’s vehicle in the parking lot. Do not enter the school.
Drug Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for community members to help prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.
Another option for drug disposal year round is the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office at 118 3rd Ave NW, Aitkin.
Drop off is 24/7 on the west side entrance of the courthouse. Find other drop-off sites around Minnesota at doseofreality.mn.gov/drug-takeback.
