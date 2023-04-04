At 7:53 a.m. on April 2, the EagleCam nest fell. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff immediately went to the site. After a few hours of searching, the chick was found deceased and taken into DNR possession.

“We don’t know why the nest fell, but after seeing the site we have a few theories,” said the DNR. “The most likely scenario is that the heavy snow we received during the April 1 blizzard finally became too much weight for the branch to support. The branch was dead and the nest was over 20 years old and weighed over 2,000 pounds. In the area and neighborhood near the nest were many fallen trees and branches from the heavy, wet snow.

