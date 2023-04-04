At 7:53 a.m. on April 2, the EagleCam nest fell. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources staff immediately went to the site. After a few hours of searching, the chick was found deceased and taken into DNR possession.
“We don’t know why the nest fell, but after seeing the site we have a few theories,” said the DNR. “The most likely scenario is that the heavy snow we received during the April 1 blizzard finally became too much weight for the branch to support. The branch was dead and the nest was over 20 years old and weighed over 2,000 pounds. In the area and neighborhood near the nest were many fallen trees and branches from the heavy, wet snow.
“The adults were seen flying around the area. We do not know if they will rebuild in the same area, but it is likely. Eagles are loyal to their territory. However, it is highly unlikely that the female will lay another egg this year, even if they do have an alternate nest. Minnesota’s nesting season is simply too short for her to incubate another egg. However, we will keep the camera on for now and will let you know before we turn the camera off for the season. We will also keep an eye out for the adult eagles and update you if they stay around the area.
“This is an emotional time for all of us. Please refrain from visiting the nest. This was already a major disturbance for the eagles and many visitors will only cause more stress. The nest is on state land and is both state and federally protected. Trespassing is not allowed in the area.
“We appreciate the amazing community and support of all the EagleCam viewers out there. Rest assured, we are feeling this with you and are committed to the EagleCam. It will return, either with a new nest in a new location or the same area. For this year however, the chick season has sadly ended.”
