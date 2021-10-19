Elder Circle in Grand Rapids will host “Learn Zoom Basics” classes on the first Thursday of each month.
The next class is Nov. 4.
Basics include:
• Speaker view or gallery view
• Mute and unmute
• Start/stop video
• How to use the chat box
• Rename yourself
Features are explained for both desktop/laptop users and for iPad/tablet users.
Sessions are 60 minutes. Attend just one session or as many as you choose.
To register, contact: ElderCircle 218-999-9233 ext. 282.
