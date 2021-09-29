Enbridge announced in a press release Wednesday morning that the Line 3 Replacement Project has reached substantial completion – and that oil should start flowing through the pipeline Friday, Oct. 1.
According to the release, "this step marks the full replacement of the entire 1,765-kilometre/1,097-mile-long pipeline from Edmonton, AB. to Superior, WI. With new state-of-the-art, thicker-walled pipe, its completion ensures a safe, reliable supply of North American crude oil to U.S. refineries, helping fuel the quality of life for millions of people."
The release drew both supporters and detractors, as Congressman Pete Stauber, Honor the Earth, other state representatives and protest groups all weighed in. For more on the story, see next week's Aitkin Independent Age.
