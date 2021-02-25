Eric Nathan Arvidson, 49, formerly of Aitkin, passed away on Feb. 19, 2021 in Duluth after a long struggle with alcoholism.
Eric was born Jan. 25, 1972 in Waconia, to Ron and Sherry (Brostad) Arvidson. He attended school in Aitkin, American Samoa, Guam, Texas and Memphis, graduating from The University of Memphis with a degree in communications. After working as an editor for WMC TV in Memphis and Microsoft computer support in Seattle, he returned to Aitkin, working with computers and various jobs.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Warren and Opal Arvidson and Perry and Carlyce Brostad; uncles: Jim Arvidson, Dan Arvidson and Dennis Brostad.
Eric is survived by his parents, Ron and Sherry Arvidson, Aitkin; sister, Heather Arvidson Choe (Sang); nephews: Jakob, Jared and Aiden Choe, Redmond, Washington; and brother, Mikael Arvidson, Kailua Kona, Hawaii.
The family would like to thank all of his friends, counselors and coworkers who helped Eric through the years.
There will no public service. To leave a message of condolence please go to www.srtfuneral.com.
