...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...
* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Mississippi River At Aitkin.
* WHEN...Until further notice.
* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, A few homes become surrounded by water in the Cedarbrook neighborhood near Eagle Rd. The Aitkin City Park becomes flooded.
At 17.0 feet, Pumping begins at the waste water treatment plant.
Sandbagging begins at Aitkin City transformer. Water tops the levees on the North side of Aitkin.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 16.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday was 16.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.7 feet early Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.1 feet on 04/26/1979.
- Flood safety information can be found at www.weather.gov/safety/flood.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...
Mississippi River At Aitkin affecting Aitkin and Crow Wing counties.
Snake River near Pine City affecting Pine County.
Prairie River near Taconite affecting Itasca County.
Mississippi River at Fort Ripley affecting Morrison and Crow Wing counties.
Warm temperatures last week caused rapid snowmelt from a deep snowpack. This resulted in strong increase river flows. Cooler temperatures have allowed some rivers to crest however additional precipitation is expected Thursday which may cause delayed river crests. Snow is expected for northern tier basins.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth.
