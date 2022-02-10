A former Mille Lacs Band tribal police chief and part-time Mille Lacs County deputy has been accused of sexually assaulting a girl multiple times over a six year period.
Russell J. Bankey, 73, of Garrison, has been charged in Mille Lacs County District Court with first-degree criminal sexual conduct of a girl with whom he had a close personal relationship.
The allegations against Bankey first surfaced on August 8, 2021, when the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that Bankey allegedly sexually assaulted a girl beginning 13 years ago, in 2009, when the girl was 6-years-old. The sexual assaults continued through 2015, the girl alleges.
At the time of the complaint, Bankey was working part-time as a court security officer in Mille Lacs County Court, Mille Lacs County Sheriff Don Lorge told the Union-Times and Mille Lacs Messenger newspapers. Because Bankey was not scheduled to be working for some time, he was removed from the court security schedule pending the outcome of an investigation, Lorge said. The sheriff’s office handed the case off to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office to investigate because a conflict of interest existed, Lorge said.
On Aug. 12, 2021, the victim, who is now an adult, met with an investigator from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim said she was sexually assaulted by Bankey as far back as she could remember. She described it as happening “hundreds of times,” according to a complaint filed in Mille Lacs County District Court.
Almost all the acts occurred at Bankey’s residence in rural Garrison in Mille Lacs County where the victim would often spend the night. Sexual assaults also occurred on numerous occasions in a camper while on trips during the summer, the victim told the investigator.
Collaborating evidence against Bankey was gathered on August 21, 2021, when the victim made a recorded phone call to Bankey.
In that phone conversation, Bankey allegedly said he was sorry for sexually assaulting the victim. He stated that if word got out about what he did, he’d be in a lot of trouble.
When asked by the victim why he sexually assaulted her, he allegedly replied, “I guess I was lonesome.”
Bankey was a deputy sheriff with Mille Lacs County from July 1976 to December 1985, according to an employment history on his Linkedin page. Bankey served as the chief law enforcement officer with the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe’s tribal police department for nine years, from June 1987 to October 1996,
Bankey was hired by Mille Lacs County as a part-time court security officer in December of 2016, Lorge said. Lorge said Bankey resigned on August 24, 2021, shortly after the sexual assault allegations surfaced.
“During this time we had received no complaints or concerns with Bankey and his employment with the Sheriff’s Office,” Lorge said.
“It does not appear that this incident had taken place during his employment,” he added.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the allegations because Bankey was an employee of Mille Lacs County, where the crime allegedly occurred.
Because Bankey regularly worked in courtrooms at the courthouse in Milaca, Judges Matthew Quinn, Gail Kulick, and Mark Herzing recused themselves as being the judge in the case against Bankey.
A summons ordering Bankey to appear for a March 17 court hearing was signed by Stearns County Judge Andrew Pearson.
The case has been assigned to Judge Antoinette Wetzel, who is chambered at the Morrison County Courthouse in Little Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.