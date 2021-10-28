McGregor School Fitness Center is holding an open house event Monday-Friday, Nov. 1-5. Hours are mornings, Monday-Friday, 6-10 a.m. and evenings, Monday-Thursday, 3:30-7:30 p.m. See what the fitness center has to offer for all ages. No fees for open house week, plus a free gift to all visitors. Fitness center manager, Buck Foerster, will guide visitors through equipment and training opportunities to increase strength and flexibility. Stop by and learn how you can start improving your fitness level on a personal plan. The fitness center offers a wide variety of equipment such as elliptical machines, treadmills, bicycles and free weights. Olympic lifting programs are available with personally designed start-up plans.
