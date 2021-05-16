Free frozen meals for seniors age 60 and older will be distributed in the parking lot of the Deerwood Auditorium located at 23770 Forest Road on Monday, May 17, from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of St. Cloud’s Senior Dining program.
Because of Highway 210 construction, the location was changed from Cuyuna Regional Medical Center. During this drive-through, no-contact distribution, seniors will receive a pack of 10 frozen meals.
There is no fee for the meals; however, contributions are accepted.
The program is partially funded under a contract with the Central Minnesota council on Aging as part of the Older Americans Act.
For more information, contact CRMC Social Worker Kari Lee Pietz at 218-545-5361.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.