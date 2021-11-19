On Friday, Nov. 26, entrance to all 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas will offer free admission to everyone. The parks are open year-round.
The entrance fee waiver for fee-free days does not include amenity or user fees for activities like camping, rentals or special tours.
Help conserve these places for the future by staying on trails and leaving no trace.
