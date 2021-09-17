The Aitkin Gobblers football team scored first Friday night against Two Harbors, and then hung on for 22-14 win over Two Harbors in a battle of unbeatens.
In other action this week:
• The McGregor Mercs dropped a 34-24 decision to Silver Bay in football Friday night
• The Aitkin volleyball team fell to Crosby-Ironton Thursday, while McGregor volleyball lost to Floodwood
• Aitkin tennis lost to Pine City Thursday
For full game reports and photos, see the Sept. 22 edition of the Aitkin Independent Age.
