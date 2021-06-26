A Charlie (Joe) Banks Memorial Fundraiser is set for noon-4 p.m., Saturday, July 10, at the Pickled Loon Saloon in Emily.
Donations will be accepted for the lunch of pulled pork, baked beans, potato salad and coleslaw.
A raffle ticket auction will also be held with winners drawn at 4 p.m. Music will be provided by Donny G.
For more information about the event, call Jill at 218-839-1361 or 218-763-4402 or email larshome@hotmail.com.
You need not be present to win. Auction items should be taken to the Pickled Loon Saloon prior to the event.
