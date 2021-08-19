Lead is toxic.
Lead poisons loons when they swallow lead tackle that anglers lose. One lead sinker will kill a loon. One-in-five loons die a slow and painful death of lead poisoning from fishing tackle. Lead poisons eagles, swans and even some mammals as well.
LEAD IN LOONS
• Loons eat a fish with ingested or attached tackle.
• Loons grab bait or fish from anglers’ fishing line.
• Loons scoop up lead sinkers at the bottom of lake when gathering pebbles to aid in their digestion.
HOW TO KNOW IF TACKLE IS LEAD
The packaging will have a lead warning on it. If you no longer have the packaging, here are tips that may help.
Find lead-free fishing tackle at www.pca.state.mn.us/livinggreen/manufacturers-and-retailers-lead-free-tackle.
