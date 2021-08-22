For many teenagers, college is the first time they make money decisions without parental assistance. But if they don’t fully understand how finances work, they leave themselves open to making costly and long-lasting mistakes.
“Many teens don’t intuitively know how to manage money. That’s why it’s critical for parents to sit down with their kids and have an open and honest discussion about financial basics,” said Michael Sullivan, a personal financial consultant with Take Charge America, a nonprofit credit counseling and debt management agency.
Sullivan shares four money talks parents should have with their college-bound teens:
• Budgeting: No matter your income level, a budget is the foundation to good money management throughout your life. It helps track income and expenses while providing a plan of action to achieving financial goals.
• Credit Card Caution: Many college students get into trouble with credit cards. Talk to your teen about the potential repercussion of opening multiple cards and the importance of making payments on time, every time. To help your teen build credit, consider helping them open a secured credit card.
• Identity Theft: Explain the importance of protecting financial details, including bank accounts, credit cards, Social Security numbers and other personal information from scammers and identity thieves.
• Student Loan Lowdown: If your teen took out student loans, talk to them about what expenses they are supposed to cover like tuition, books and housing. Emphasize that student loans are not free money intended to be spent on trips or the like.
