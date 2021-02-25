Helen (Lindquist) Carlson, 101, went to be with her parents, Elmer and
Amelia Laine on Feb. 6, 2021, at the Viewcrest Health Center in Duluth.
Helen was born Oct. 12, 1919 in Aitkin. She attended Palisade and Aitkin High School, graduating in 1937. Living and bringing up three children in the Palisade area near Gun Lake.
She lived in the Palisade area most of her life, leaving for a time in Bloomington. She then married Carl Irving Carlson and returned to Palisade. She was a member of the Bethel Lutheran Church there and sang in the choir. She enjoyed having family reunions, music and visiting with her Finnish friends and neighbors in her hometown community.
She was preceded in death by her son, Jim Lindquist; second husband, Irv Carlson; parents and only sister, Elmi Swanson.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth (Hope) Lindquist; grandchildren, Dawn and Heather; daughter Ruth (Lindquist) Reynolds and grandchildren Darrin and Kelly, and great-grandchildren: Tyler, Jaimy, Mark, Kailey, Matt and great-great grandson, Liam.
Helen will be missed by her many friends and family knowing her caring and humorous personality. Internment will be at Pine Grove Cemetery in Palisade at a later time.
