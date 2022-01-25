Did you know that McGregor Area Clothing Closet (MACC) is another avenue to pursue for burn out victims in the McGregor Area.  

MACC store offers clothing (infants – adults), shoes, boots, coats and whatever is needed. There is also a box with towels, toothpaste, soap and other necessary household items for victims of a fire.  

MACC exists to serve the  community. Volunteers will even open the store when needed.  

If you are a burn out victim in the McGregor area or know of someone who is, call Joan Wilson, 218-426-3025.

