According to AccuWeather:
* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...North Cass, South Cass, Crow Wing, Northern Aitkin, South Aitkin and Carlton and South St. Louis Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Fond du Lac Band and the Mille Lacs Band, East Lake and, Big Sandy Lake areas.
* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, from 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday. For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and flash freeze expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 3 AM to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Much colder air will build into the region tonight through Thursday morning, causing flash freeze conditions. Wet pavement and roadways may become very slick as they freeze over!
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
According to forecast.weather.gov:
This Afternoon: A 40% chance of rain, mainly after 5 p.m. Areas of fog before 3 p.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Rain before 2 a.m., then snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain between 2-3 a.m., then snow after 3 a.m. Some thunder is also possible. Patchy blowing snow after 4 a.m. Patchy fog between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. Low around 13. Windy, with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Thursday: A 30% chance of snow, mainly before 7 a.m. Patchy blowing snow before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 13 by 5 p.m. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 4. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.