Riders and motorists should exercise extreme caution this weekend along the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers as motorcyclists ride in the Fall Flood Run on Saturday. The annual ride historically attracts thousands of riders, taking them on a route between the Twin Cities and Winona. Law enforcement agencies in southeast Minnesota, along with the Minnesota State Patrol, will be patrolling the area during the event to ensure a safe riding environment.

Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) officials are urging riders and drivers to prevent serious and fatal crashes by working together to make safety a priority for the remainder of the motorcycle season. Motorcyclist traffic fatalities in Minnesota are the highest they have been in several years. Through Sept. 11, preliminary figures show 70 motorcyclists have died on Minnesota roads so far this season. That compares with 56 deaths last year, 48 in 2020 and 39 in 2019 at this time in previous years.

