A HONOR ROLL
6th grade: Haley Barnes, Hannah Barnes, Tyler Pearson.
7th grade: Dani Hannula, Coltyn Harcey, Taylor Washburn.
8th grade: Madison Barnes, Mackenzie Benson, Jacob Bockoven, Callee Gerber, Jasmine Kingsley, Kaydince Saxton, Madilyn Swanson.
9th grade: Bellona Dunham, Lilly Gamble, Adrianna Harcey, Steven Meyer, Kaija Neary, Abby Zapzalka.
10th grade: Emmett Bray, Taleigha Cook, Emily Grimsbo, Brooklyn Harcey, Allison Kimball, Easton Kingsley, Jax Neary, Shaley Pearson, Annika Spangler, Lainee Spangler, Brooklyn Swanson, Dillon Wheeler.
11th grade: Saige Ahonen, Emma Finke, Kyle Grimsbo,
Riley Holm, Raven Miranda, Kira Schuety, Michelle Smith, Andrew St. Martin, Ally Zapzalka.
12th grade: Ruby Booth, Jonniya Borders, MacKenzie Casper, Thorin Dunham, Ava Klennert, Tyrell Lego, Julia Nordquist, Dari Okerstrom, Cayleb Shelby.
B HONOR ROLL
6th grade: Shyanne Benes, Kyleah Kaslow, Vanessa Kingsley, Artemis Mercado, Kayleigh Richards.
7th grade: Franklin Goodrich.
8th grade: Jaeger Ahonen, Reese Soleman, Mariah Dahl, Jackson Kingsley, Micah Pinksa.
9th grade: Destiny Hobson, Kennidy James, Trevor Kingsley, Matthew Washburn.
10th grade: Cheyenne Brinson, Adrianna Leverty-Taylor, Joseph Swanson.
11th grade: Tyra Eckelman, Cheyenne Fisher, Adrianna Foix, Zachary Hamilton, Tanner Harcey, Camryn Hunt, Jack Major, Hayden Passig, Niyelle Solie.
12th grade: Mackenzie Finke, Payden Gould, Zavier James, Joie Koran, LeRoy Porter.
