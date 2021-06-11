Between 12:30 and 3 a.m. on May 20, nearly two dozen Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative customers in the Hammal Lake area lost power. The cause for the energy failure is still unknown.
Kassie Petersen, a spokesperson for Mille Lacs Energy, confirmed that the outage was not due to wildlife interference or something more severe.
Peak severe weather is upon us. Statistically, June and July are the stormiest months in the state. Tornadoes, high winds, hail, flooding and lightning strikes can all cause power outages. Power outages are not just a nuisance.
Food can go bad, leading to health problems. When the lights come back on, power surges can damage computers and other electronic appliances.
Mille Lacs Energy recommends taking the following preemptive actions to make sure you and your loved ones are prepared and stay safe:
• Keep cell phones charged, as cordless phones will not work in a power outage.
• Candles can be a fire hazard; use battery-powered flashlights instead.
• Know where battery-powered flashlights are in the house and store them in different locations, such as the kitchen, the living room and every bedroom.
• Keep a battery-operated radio handy to listen for outage information and updates.
• Turn off electrical equipment you were using before the power went out.
• Turn off and unplug your computer if you were using it;. buy a surge protector to protect the machine when the power comes back on.
• Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed; food should keep for up to 48 hours in a freezer if the door remains closed. If the outage persists, cover your refrigerator or freezer with a blanket, make arrangements to store food at another location or purchase dry ice.
• Purchase essential supplies: flashlight, batteries, radio, extra supply of water, food.
Peterson encourages customers to report outages immediately. To reach a representative for Mille Lacs Energy, call 1-800-450-2191 or 218-927-2191. To reach Aitkin Public Utilities, call 1-218-927-3222.
Before going online or picking up the phone, make sure there is an actual power outage. Check with neighbors to see if they also lost power and check your circuit breaker to make sure the outage wasn’t caused by a tripped breaker.
Food loss and foodborne illnesses can be a grave cause of concern, especially during prolonged outages. Here are some preemptive food safety tips:
• Group foods together in the freezer, this will help them stay colder longer.
• Keep non-perishable foods stocked and accessible.
• Always keep an appliance thermometer in your refrigerator.
• Keep frozen gel packs in the refrigerator and freezer to help food stay colder.
After power is restored, the best way to determine if your food is safe or not is to check the temperature. If the refrigerator is 40 degrees or below and the freezer is 0 degrees or below the food will be fine.
If this is not the case, it is recommended to throw out milks, soft cheese, meat, poultry, seafood, open baby formula, eggs and egg products, cooked pastas and doughs and cooked or cut produce.
During the storm season, Dave Cluff, utilities manager at Aitkin Public Utilities, asks for customers to be patient, “Line crews will get outage restored as soon as possible.
