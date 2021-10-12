According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, westbound Hwy. 210 closures have ended.
The westbound detour ended Friday, Oct. 8, though MnDOT warned that there would be periodic segments of one-lane traffic with flaggers to finish work.
Work will continue Monday-Friday, from sunrise to sunset on good weather days, with crews paving asphalt shoulders, installing road markings and finishing other small items.
For more information, click here.
