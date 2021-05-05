On Wednesday, April 28, 2021, the Aitkin Police Department, Aitkin County Sheriff’s Department, and Minnesota State Patrol executed a search warrant at the residence of 405 2nd Street North West, Aitkin, MN. The search warrant resulted in the arrest of Jimi John Archambualt, 44, of Ironton, for Felony Controlled Substance Crime 3rd Degree – Possess Methamphetamine in a School/Park/Public Housing Zone and Felony Controlled Substance Crime 5th Degree- Possession; Ash-Leigh Ann Philippi, 22, of Aitkin, for Gross Misdemeanor Controlled Substance Crime 3rd Degree – Possess Methamphetamine in a School/Park/Public Housing Zone and Felony Controlled Substance Crime 5th Degree- Possession; Joey James Struble, 23, of Aitkin, for Felony Controlled Substance Crime 1st Degree Possession – 50 Grams or more, Felony Controlled Substance Crime 3rd Degree – Possess Methamphetamine in a School/Park/Public Housing Zone and two counts of Gross Misdemeanor Controlled Substance Crime 5th Degree Possession, Misdemeanor possession of hypodermic needle/syringe and Petty Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Betty Joy Waller, 53, of Aitkin, Felony Controlled Substance Crime 3rd Degree – Possess Methamphetamine in a School/Park/Public Housing Zone and Gross Misdemeanor Controlled Substance Crime 5th Degree- Possession; Chantise Marie Waller, 31, of Aitkin, Felony Controlled Substance Crime 3rd Degree – Possess Methamphetamine in a School/Park/Public Housing Zone and Felony Controlled Substance Crime 5th Degree- Possession, Misdemeanor Possession of Hypodermic Needle/syringe. This is currently an active investigation.
