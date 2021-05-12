Five motorcycle deaths highlight a deadly week on Minnesota roads that killed 12 people.
In the first six days of May, 12 people have died in traffic crashes on Minnesota roads.
Out of the 12 fatalities since May 1:
• Four were speed related.
• Three involved alcohol.
• Two were unbelted motorists.
Preliminary figures from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety show 122 people have died on Minnesota roads since Jan. 1, compared to 93 last year at this time.
The last time Minnesota reached 122 fatalities by May 7 was in 2008 when 132 people died on Minnesota roads.
Of the 122 traffic fatalities so far this year:
• Eight motorcyclists compared with six reported this time last year.
• Thirteen pedestrians compared with 15 reported this time last year.
• Two bicyclists compared with two reported this time last year.
• Fifty speed-related fatalities compared with 25 this time last year.
• Thirty-five unbelted motorists killed in traffic crashes compared with 23 this time last year.
• Two distracted driving-related fatalities compared with five this time last year.
• Twenty-eight alcohol-related fatalities compared with 37 this time last year.
“One bad choice on the road can lead to a lifetime of regret,” said Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director. “Nobody says goodbye to their loved ones at the beginning of the day, expecting it to be the last goodbye. By driving smart, we can help our friends, neighbors and loved ones get home safely. To help reduce the significant increase in traffic fatalities on our road, we ask everyone to drive smart by slowing down, paying attention, planning a sober ride and buckling up.”
