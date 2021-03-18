Jack Blakesley, 73, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 with his dog Faith in a trailer house fire in Emily.
He was born July 10, 1947 in Aitkin at Drapers Maternity Home to Lester and Alta May (Woodrow) Blakesley. He graduated from the Aitkin High School in 1965.
He served two tours of duty in Vietnam in the Army. When coming home, he joined the Army Guards and later transferred into the Air Guards in Duluth. Where he served two tours in Iraq. He retired from the Air Guards. He worked for Minnesota Forestry for 10 years, the rest of his life he logged.
He is survived by a brother and three sisters: David Blakesley, Aitkin; Judy Carpenter, Cambridge; Leslie Peters, Palisade; Linda Blakesley, Aitkin; 10 nieces and nephews, many relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He was cremated and burial will be at Fort Ripley. A celebration of his life will be planned later.
