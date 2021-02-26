James “Jim” V. Beal, 81, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 in Eugene, Oregon from a brain aneurysm. He was with his partner Judy Holm as he passed away.
James was born in Aitkin Sept. 16, 1939. He graduated from Aitkin High School, University of Minnesota and William Mitchell Law School in 1968. Jim retired and moved to Coquille, Oregon. Jim enjoyed flying his plane, ocean fishing, mushroom hunting, hunting, stained glass and woodworking. Jim and Judy spent winters in Surprise, Arizona.
Jim is survived by his partner, Judy Holm, Bandon, Oregon (formerly of Palisade); sons, Jay (Jill) Beal, Minneapolis; James Beal, Coos Bay, Oregon; grandsons, Travis and Cameron, Minneapolis; brother, Robert (Mary) Beal, Aitkin; favorite nieces, Anna Beal, Minneapolis; Sarah (Tim) Rosengren; great-nephew, Samuel, Scottsdale, Arizona; sister-in-law, Arlene Beal, Mount Dora, Florida; former wife, Marlies Lang, Minnesota.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Cecilia (Betty) and father, Milo (Pink) Beal; second wife, Jacquelyn and MANY beloved cats and dogs.
A graveside service will be held later this summer.
