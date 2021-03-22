Jody Lee (Hauglid) Vogel, 59, passed away at home March 7, 2021.
He was cremated and burial will be at a later date.
Jody was born to Sonja Ann Hauglid on Jan. 23, 1962 in Minneapolis. When he was 5 years old, he got the best father in the world, Ralph Vogel. Jody had great respect for his parents and was very proud of his Norwegian heritage. Family was important to him and he was very close to his daughter, Lana; son, Michael and brother, James.
While growing up in Grand Rapids, Jody was a premier hockey player in his league. He enjoyed all sports, playing and watching with family and friends.
Jody was kind and had a good heart, like his mother, he was quick with a smile and a cup of coffee for company.
Jody is survived by his daughter, Lana Vogel, Aitkin; son, Michael Vogel, Alexandria; brother, James Vogel, Aitkin; his aunties: Sharon (Hauglid) Hawkins, Coon Rapids; Lindy Hauglid, Malmo; Lana (Hauglid) Iverson, Hitchcock, South Dakota; Lori (Hauglid) Houle, Ely; and a good friend Jorgon Larsen, Phoenix, Arizona.
Jody was preceded in death by his parents, Sonja and Ralph Vogel; grandparents, Ludvig and Anna (halvorson) Hauglid; cousin and friend, John Hawkins Jr.
“For each sunset, there’s a sunrise, in a land we cannot see. A place of love and endless dawn, that’s called eternity. And in time, there’ll be a reunion, sweeter far than words can say. With those who are waiting for us in the land of endless day.”
Jody is there now with all that have gone before and he’ll be waiting for us when it’s our time.
That is our comfort.
The struggle is over Jody. We love you.
