According to the Minnesota Trial Court Public Access website, Joshua Karjala entered a guilty plea April 15 at the Aitkin County Courthouse.
Karjala, who was accused of second-degree murder both with and without intent, was originally scheduled to start a jury trial June 14. He was accused in the death of Michelle Mae, a 35-year-old from Outing.
More details will available in the print edition of the Aitkin Independent Age.
