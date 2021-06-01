Joshua Karjala, who pled guilty April 15 in the death of Michelle Mae, received a sentence of 330 months Tuesday afternoon at the Aitkin County Courthouse.
The sentence was part of a sentencing agreement. Karjala must serve at least 220 months of the sentence before being allowed to serve the rest on supervised release.
The plea agreement allowed Karjala to plead guilty to the lesser of the two charges, second degree murder without intent while committing a felony.
The charge of second degree murder was then dismissed at the hearing Tuesday.
Judge David Hermerding and the assembled attorneys and law enforcement listened to victim impact statements of five family members, including Mae’s mother.
“Every morning, I ask why,” said DeAnn Evanson.
Hermerding kept his comments brief after the impact statements.
“I hope that their words ... are burned into your soul, into your heart, until your demise,” the judge said.
The family of Mae reported her missing Oct. 3, 2019. On Oct. 4, after locating her 2004 Jeep Liberty, investigating and searches began for Mae. Over the course of the following 10 days, numerous agencies participated in daily ground searches and K-9 searches in a five mile radius of the location where the vehicle was recovered.
Drone searches and water searches were conducted. Search warrants were issued for cell phone account data. In addition, search warrants were executed at a rural private property near Swatara.
On Oct. 15, while executing a search warrant at the residence of Karjala, the body of Mae was located. Mae’s body was transported to the Ramsey County medical examiner for autopsy, and it was determined Mae’s manner of death to be homicide.
More information on the sentencing, including the rest of the victim impact statements, will be available in the June 9 edition of the Aitkin Independent Age.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.